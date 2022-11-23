Hyderabad CP holds meeting with security agencies

A total of 103 city based security agencies participated in the meeting.

23 November 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand on Wednesday held a meeting with private security agencies following the recent arrest of a few security guards and managing personnel of some agencies, in the case of preparing and selling fake gun licenses.

A total of 103 city based security agencies participated in the meeting and Anand urged them to persuade their customers especially banks and other financial institutions, to apply for arms license duly mentioning the retainer license requirement, through which the security guards, deployed by the security services, will be authorised to possess the arms.

“The security agencies cannot possess arms licenses as per the law and should not adopt this illegal practice and create a job mafia,” he said.

CV Anand said the Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) is the registration authority and the local police should coordinate with them to get all details and verify on the field and not give an excuse that it is not their job. “Individuals who have been issued arms license for their own personal protection cannot be employed as security guards. Security agencies cannot hire a guard with a firearms license and they should also submit an undertaking to this effect,” he clarified.