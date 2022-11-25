Fitcop app for police launched in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:42 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: Prioritising health and wellness of its workforce and wards, the Hyderabad City Police have launched

Fitcop app, which provides on-demand access to an array of health resources and guidance, support from doctors, therapists at the push-of a button.

Lalita Anand, wife of City Police Commissioner, CV Anand, who launched Fitcop here today, shared her self-transformational journey, using a health care service provider app, from a diabetic to completely becoming ailment free and enjoying health.

In March 2022,the city police entered into MoU with Helping Hand foundation and tasked them to take up a health survey in all police stations of west zone. The post-facto analysis revealed that 60 per cent of staff are suffering from life-style diseases and BMIs are beyond reasonable limits. “Taking cue from these statistics, we envisioned to put up a monitoring mechanism which ensures results,” said CV Anand.

A health expo was also organised which featured various products and services in the stalls manned by the representatives of fitness equipment manufacturers, diagnostic companies, medical experts, therapists, health insurance providers etc.,