Hyderabad: Creamstone unveils new creations

Actors Ashwini Sree and Kruthika Roy participated in the unveiling of Cheese Cake Creations and Donut Creations by Creamstone.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:13 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

The Donut creations comes in three flavors – Nutella Donut, Willy Wonka Donut and Mocha Donut. The Cheese Cake Creations comes in four flavours of Nutty Caramel Cheese Cake, Nutella Cheescake, Biscoff Cheesecake and Strawberry Cheesecake, according to a press release.

The special ice cream flavors are filled with mouth watering fruits and special dessert flavors, said Creamstone in the press release.