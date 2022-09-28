Creamstone unveils 34th store near Tank Bund in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:00 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Hyderabad: Creamstone has unveiled its 88th store pan-India and 34th store of Hyderabad at the recently opened Sattva Necklace Mall, Tank Bund.

A brand known for their range of flavors and concept ice creams with world class ingredients brings the best of treats, be it traditional, trending or fusion concepts. Actor Preetie Sundar, celebrities and ice cream lovers participated and relished the new flavours at the new outlet at Sattva Mall, Tank Bund.

Speaking on the occasion, Franklin, Manager (Pan-India), Creamstone, said “our concepts, ice-cream creations, tubs, flavors are loved all across by ice-cream lovers. The present outlet is the 88th Pan-India and 34th outlet (including Cloud Kitchens/Dark Kitchens), in Hyderabad. We are celebrating the launch with introduction of new seasonal concept – Sitaphal.”