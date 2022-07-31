Hyderabad: Creamstone unveils 3 new ice cream flavors

Creamstone Kala Jamun launched

Hyderabad: This season gear up for the best and most exquisite dessert that is bound to transform your idea of ice cream with Creamstone unveiling their season special ‘Kala Jamun’.

Introducing seasonal fruit concept ice cream, Creamstone apart from Kala Jamun also unveiled new concepts ‘Bulls Eye’ and ‘Dark Eye’. Actor Amiksha Pawar participated in the unveiling of season special fruit concept.

The special ice cream flavors are filled with mouthwatering fruits and special dessert flavors, a press release said while describing Creamstone as the ultimate dessert destination which gives an experience that definitely will satisfy the most sophisticated sweet tooth.