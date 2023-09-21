‘Hyderabad Cricket Association elections by end of October’

Supreme Court had appointed single-member committee of retired judge L Nageswara Rao to sort out the mess in HCA and conduct elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated elections of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) will be held by the end of October, revealed K Durga Prasad K Durga Prasad, who is assisting the Supreme Court appointed single-member committee of retired judge L Nageswara Rao.

Speaking on the sidelines of ICC Men’s World Cup Trophy display at the Uppal Stadium, Durga Prasad said, “Elections are something that the Electoral Officer will announce. I think the elections will be held before the end of next month. All the things surrounding clubs have been sorted out now. They will make a legal announcement. Whatever the announcement he makes, we will extend our support to him.”

The comments comes after the Supreme Court had asked the Telangana High Court and a District Court in Telangana to restrain from passing any orders with regard to the functioning of it one-member committee of Justice (Retd) L Nageswara Rao, who was appointed by the Supreme Court to sort out the mess in HCA and conduct elections.

Meanwhile, he further said that the cricket leagues are reaching their business and the State teams in different age groups will be selected based on their performances. “Most of the league matches are completed already. The team selections will be based on their suitability for the formats. Based on their capacity, teams will be announced. The women’s team selections have been conducted for four days at Uppal Stadium. The teams were selected in different categories like under-19, under-16 and seniors. In a day, we will announce teams.

“For exposure, we have sent one of the senior men’s teams to Odisha and will send one to Andhra. Two more teams are ready to play with each other. The State probables team for different formats will be finalised from these teams,” he added.