Hyderabad: Cricket betting racket busted, 3 held

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team caught three persons who were organising a cricket betting racket, and seized Rs 13,800 and two mobile phones from them. Acting on a tip off, the police raided a house at SR Nagar and caught A Eshwar Goud (27), P Kiran (29) and K Chaitanaya (23).

“The three persons were organising online cricket betting racket on the ongoing IPL matches and encouraging punters to put in stakes,”’ said Gattu Mallu, Inspector Task Force (west) team. The three persons along with the property were handed over to the SR Nagar police station for further action.

