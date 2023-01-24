Examination schedule will allow candidates to write all competitive examinations: Harish Rao

The Minister said the entire recruitment process for the police jobs would be completed once the mains examination was conducted in April.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:29 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is addressing the Police job aspirants in Siddipet after inaugurating the free coaching in Siddipet on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the State government would conduct the police recruitment mains examinations probably in April this year.

After inaugurating the free coaching for the mains examination for police job aspirants who cleared the preliminary and physical examination tests in Siddipet district, the Minister said the entire recruitment process for the police jobs would be completed once the mains examination was conducted in April.

Opposition parties were alleging that the State government was confined to issuing notifications and not completing the recruitment process. There was no truth in this, he said, adding that the Telangana State Public Service Commission would also conduct Group-I mains, Group-II, and Group-IV examinations from April onwards. Pointing out that 64 per cent of candidates had cleared the physical tests, Rao said the State government would plan the schedule of the examinations to allow the aspirants to write all competitive examinations they were eligible for.

Suggesting the students to stay away from mobile phones and social networking sites until the examination was over, the Minister said he had granted Rs.31 lakh for conducting the mains coaching for 45 days for aspirants in Siddipet. As many as 633 students have joined the free coaching jointly offered by Harish Rao and the Siddipet Police.

Commissioner of Police N Swetha and others were present.