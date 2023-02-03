Present reading glasses to patients immediately: Harish Rao directs officials

T Harish Rao has instructed the health department officials to hand over the reading glasses to patients after conducting the tests during the Kanti Velugu camp

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Siddipet: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao has instructed the health department officials to hand over the reading glasses to patients after conducting the tests during the Kanti Velugu camp.

After examining the Kanti Velugu camp in the 43rd ward of Siddipet town on Friday, the Health Minister has suggested them to upload the prescriptions of the prescribed glasses on Kanti Velugu so that the government machinery will send the glasses to the patient within 15 days after the prescription was uploaded.

Interacting with the people at the Kanti Velugu camp, Rao has enquired them whether the programme was useful.

Most of the people had informed the Minister that the Kanti Velugu programme was very useful for elderly people in particular.

He has directed the official to provide all the facilities at Kanti Velugu camps to ensure a hassle-free visit to the patients.

The Minister has asked the elected representatives to keep the citizens informed about the Kanti Velugu camps so that each and every person will avail the opportunity.

Medak MLA M Padmadevendar Reddy, DM&HO Dr Kasinath, Municipal Commissioner Ravindar Reddy and others were present. Earlier, Rao has attended the marriage of the Municipal Chairman Kadavergu Manjula Rajanarsu’s son in Siddipet.