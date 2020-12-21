Hyderabad: Crime down by 10 percent in 2020; POCSO cases down by 35 percent

From the angle of road safety too, the city saw a dip with 237 persons being killed in road accidents as against 271 in 2019.

Hyderabad: The crime rate in the city has come down by 10 percent this year. A total of 22,641 cases were registered in 2020 as against 25,187 the previous year.

The biggest drop was seen in POCSO cases with a 35 percent reduction compared to the last year, followed by a 27 reduction in property crimes, 26 percent in bodily offences and 19 percent in crime against women.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar attributed the decrease to continuous criminal tracking, dynamic police patrolling and installation of closed circuit cameras.

