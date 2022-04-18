Hyderabad crush Meghalaya in Senior Women’s T20 Trophy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:15 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Hyderabad: Skipper D Ramya scored 44 runs to guide Hyderabad to a thumping 64-run victory over Meghalaya in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at the Siechem Stadium on Monday.

Batting first, Hyderabad posted 143/6 in 20 overs. Ramya added a 45-run partnership in 39 balls with G Trisha (26) for the first wicket. She hit four boundaries in her 45-ball essay. K Anitha provided the much-needed impetus down the order scoring a 24-ball unbeaten 34 with the help of three boundaries and a six.

Later, Hyderabad bowlers bowled economic spells to restrict Meghalaya to 79/8 in 20 overs. Pranavi Chandra, Bhogi Shravani, Anitha and Vanka Pooja picked up a wicket each to guide their side to victory. For Meghalaya Rubi Chetri scored 30.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 143/6 in 20 overs (D Ramya 44, K Anitha 34no) bt Meghalaya 79/8 in 20 overs (Rubi Chetri 30).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .