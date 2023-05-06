Hyderabad: CSIR-IICT signs MoU with 101 Therapeutics

The collaboration is the result of an initiative taken by CSIR in connecting their labs, working in healthcare themes with Israel’s nominated industries to explore synergies and jointly contribute innovative solutions that can be affordable and accessible to the Indian population

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:43 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Hyderabad: CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) has entered into an agreement with 101 Therapeutics Ltd., Israel under healthcare for conducting clinical trials of a novel COVID-19 drug that has enormous therapeutic potential.

The collaboration is the result of an initiative taken by CSIR in connecting their labs, working in healthcare themes with Israel’s nominated industries to explore synergies and jointly contribute innovative solutions that can be affordable and accessible to the Indian population.

CSIR-IICT will be the knowledge partner for the clinical trial study by offering expert guidance, monitoring, and smooth execution of the programme with the CRO identified by 101 Therapeutics Ltd.

The agreement will be for 3 years tenure and on successful completion of the clinical trials, this drug would prove to be highly appropriate and effective in the treatment of COVID-19 and also help combat future pandemics, noted a press release.

Dr. Srinivasa Reddy, Director, of CSIR-IICT, and Dr. Sistla Ramakrishna, Chief Scientist, and Project Leader joined the meeting online, while Dr. D. Shailaja, Chief Scientist and Chair, Business Development & Research Management signed the agreement on behalf of CSIR-IICT. Alec Goldberg signed the agreement from 101 Therapeutics Ltd., in the presence of Michael Goldberg, who attended the meeting online from Israel.