Hyderabad Customs seizes 3.7 kg smuggled gold

By PTI Published Date - 05:54 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Customs on Thursday said it has seized over 3.7 kg of smuggled gold valued at Rs 2.19 crore and foreign currency worth Rs 16.46 lakh at the international airport here.

In a series of operations on the basis of specific inputs and profiling, Hyderabad Customs officers at the airport intercepted six passengers and seized a total of 3.734 kg of smuggled gold and foreign currency worth Rs 16.46 lakh on Wednesday and Thursday under the Customs Act 1962, a release from Customs said.

The gold in paste form and chains that was concealed in trousers and undergarments was seized in separate cases from different passengers who arrived here from Dubai, it said, adding that in one of the cases, gold concealed in the form of paste was found under the back rest of a seat of a flight from Sharjah.

In another case, based on specific intelligence, a passenger, who was bound to travel to Bahrain was intercepted on Wednesday and USD 20,000 equivalent to Rs 16.46 lakh, without declaration was seized, the release added.

Further investigations were under progress, it said.

