| Customs Officials Seize 206 Grams Of Gold From A Passenger At Rgia Hyderabad

Customs officials seize 206 grams of gold from a passenger at RGIA Hyderabad

The passenger who arrived from Dubai by an Emirates flight concealed the gold inside a popcorn making machine.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:43 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Shamshabad foiled an attempt to smuggle gold and seized 206 grams of gold from a passenger on Thursday.

The passenger who arrived from Dubai by an Emirates flight concealed the gold inside a popcorn making machine. The gold is valued at Rs. 12.57 lakh and seized.

Further investigation is going on.