Hyderabad CP CV Anand inaugurates new building for WPS Begumpet

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand on Friday inaugurated the new building of Women Police Station, Begumpet

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:19 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand on Friday inaugurated the new building of Women Police Station, Begumpet. The new facility has several key features such as barracks for personnel, modern work station, counselling rooms and record rooms.

“The building has a visitor friendly design, comfortable waiting area, easy accessibility to differently abled persons among other features. The modern infra development helps in rendering services effectively,” he said adding that the police are planning to have a woman police station and a cybercrime police station in every zone in the city.

He also inaugurated a new block of SHE teams which is spread across 2000 sft and has modern work stations, reception counters, victim facilitation rooms etc., at HACA Bhavan Nampally.