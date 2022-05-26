Hyderabad: Cyber fraudster poses as MA&UD Secretary to extort money

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:27 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary MA&UD, Arvind Kumar has filed a complaint against e- fraudsters for allegedly using his image in a WhatsApp number and sending messages to people.

A conman had put a display picture on WhatsApp profile with number ‘74669-05844’ and sent messages to a few persons. The message sent to one person by the alleged conman read, “Where are you at the moment. Very well, there is something I need you to please do for me urgently as I am currently attending a very crucial meeting with limited phone calls.”

Taking to Twitter, Arvind Kumar wrote, “Some fraudster is seeking money by putting my picture and sending messages from this number. I have filed a complaint with police. This is for second time it’s happening within a month. Please ignore if you have got any such request.”

When contacted the Hyderabad Cybercrime officials said that a complaint was received and they are investigating after booking a case. Earlier this month also, conmen targeted the bureaucrat and sent messages to several persons asking them to send money.

Some fraudster is seeking money by putting my picture and sending messages from this number

I’ve again filed a complaint with police. This is the 2nd time it’s happening within a month.

Please ignore if you’ve got any such request @TelanganaDGP@CPHydCity pic.twitter.com/ciFR8XuyQN — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) May 26, 2022

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .