WhatsApp update blocks users from taking screenshots of other users’ profile pictures

The update is a part of WhatsApp's push towards bettering privacy of its users.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 06:56 PM

Whatsapp

Hyderabad: In a much-needed update focused on privacy and safety, Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp has stopped allowing users to take screenshots of other users’ profile pictures.

The update is a part of WhatsApp’s push towards bettering privacy of its users. It is similar to the app’s ‘View Once’ feature, which also restricts the receiver from taking a screenshot of any image or video sent in the format.

It may be noted that users won’t be able to enable or disable screenshots in settings like ‘Last seen’ or ‘Online’ status. The news update is a default setting.

While the app will restrict users from taking screenshots and shows up a message “Can’t take a screenshot due to app restrictions,” the one whose photo is being screenshotted will not be notified about the same.

This new layer of privacy is only available for Android users as of now.