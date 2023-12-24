Hyderabad cybercrime police arrests man for fake AAI job scam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:36 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime police arrested a man for allegedly cheating people on pretext of offering job in Airport Authority of India (AAI).

The arrested person Vijaykanth (34), a resident of Noida in Uttar Pradesh, sent messages over phone or made calls to people introducing himself as job consultant for AAI.

“Vijaykanth would conduct interview over phone and inform the candidates later that they had been selected. On pretext of registration fee, uniform fee and other expenses cheated them,” said A. V. Ranganath, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crimes and SIT.

On a complaint from a victim, who is a resident of Nampally and had lost Rs. 2.20 lakh to the fraudster.

The police seized six laptops, 23 mobile phones, eight cheque books, six bank cards and 80 SIM cards from the man.