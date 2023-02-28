Hyderabad: Deccan Blasters to organise job mela on March 4

Around 45 companies will be participating in the event, which will hand over on-the-spot offer letters to shortlisted candidates
Hyderabad: City-based voluntary organisation Deccan Blasters is organizing a job mela on March 4 at MP Garden, Masab Tank.
The event will be held between 8 am and 2 pm.
Companies engaged in hospitality, telecom sector, educational institutions, IT and IELTS, security firms, banks and other areas will attend and conduct interviews. For details 8374315052.