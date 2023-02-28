Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Hyderabad: Deccan Blasters to organise job mela on March 4

Around 45 companies will be participating in the event, which will hand over on-the-spot offer letters to shortlisted candidates

By Renju John Daniel
Published Date - 07:31 PM, Tue - 28 February 23
Hyderabad: City-based voluntary organisation Deccan Blasters is organizing a job mela on March 4 at MP Garden, Masab Tank.

Around 45 companies will be participating in the event, which will hand over on-the-spot offer letters to shortlisted candidates. The event will be held between 8 am and 2 pm.

Companies engaged in hospitality, telecom sector, educational institutions, IT and IELTS, security firms, banks and other areas will attend and conduct interviews. For details 8374315052.

