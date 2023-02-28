Hyderabad: Mahindra University announces admissions into PhD in Educational Studies

Hyderabad: Mahindra University (MU), Hyderabad, has announced admissions into PhD in Educational Studies for the academic year 2023-24. The University is offering PhD Assistantships for full time research scholars.

The duration of the PhD program is for a period of three years and extendable by one year after due considerations. It focuses on inculcating critical thinking and imparting research skills with sound training of research methodology, a press release said.

Some of the indicative research areas include school education, higher education, sociology of education, educational leadership and management, psychology of education, educational innovations etc., it said.

Selected candidates will be given a monthly scholarship of Rs 25,000, besides providing free board and lodging facility on campus for three years, it added. More details at https://www.mahindrauniversity.edu.in/.