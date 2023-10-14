Hyderabad: Devotees observe Pitru Amavasya at Gowshala

Also called Mahalaya Amavasya, or Pitru Moksha Amavasya, the day marks the completion of Pitru Paksha in the Hindu calendar. It is believed that feeding cows on this day holds significance as a way to worship their forefathers and seek blessings from them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Gowshala situated at Lower Tank Bund (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: In a display of tradition and devotion, scores of people gathered at the Gowshala in Kavadiguda to honor their ancestors on the occasion of Sarva Pitru Amavasya on Saturday. With vendors selling a variety of fruits and other puja essentials right in front of the cattle shelter and the rush of devotees, created a bustling atmosphere in the area.

Starting early hours on Saturday, along with feeding fresh fodder to the bovine beings, some families also organised annadanam and donated clothes to the underprivileged and homeless. More people gathered around as hours passed and the rush continued till late hours.

The activity near Gowshala created a brief traffic congestion on the road from Kavadiguda leading towards lower tank bund. The slow vehicle movement also spilled onto main roads in the area.