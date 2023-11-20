Senior journalist ends life in Hyderabad

Narsing Rao (50), who has been facing health issues for the past two years was admitted to a hospital last week and was discharged on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:38 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Hyderabad: A senior journalist, employed in a reputed vernacular daily, died by suicide in his house at Kavadiguda on Monday.

It is believed that he was upset over his chronic illness and decided to end life, police said.

The Musheerabad police are investigating.