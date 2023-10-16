Commissioner’s Task Force apprehends six with Rs 2.09 crore in Kavadiguda

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:00 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (North) team caught six persons who were carrying huge amount of cash at Kavadiguda on Monday. The police seized Rs. 2.09 crore, a car and a motorcycle from them.

According to the police, the six persons Dinesh Kumar Patel, Sachin Kumar ,Vishnu Bai Patel, Jithender Patel, Shivraj Naveenbai Modi, Rakesh Patel and Thakur Nagji Chaturji were caught while they were going in a car and a scooter near NTPC Intelligent Office Building, Kavadiguda.

“Four persons were transporting the cash in a car while the remaining two were piloting on a scooter. During vehicle checking we caught them,” said DCP Task Force P. Radhakishan Rao.