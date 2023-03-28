Hyderabad: DGR, CII organise employment seminar for retired defence personnel

A total of 1241 veterans and 50 corporate houses participated in the employment seminar organised by Directorate General of Re-settlement and Confederation of Indian Industry

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:40 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Directorate General of Re-settlement (DGR), in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organized an employment seminar for retired/ retiring defence personnel on Tuesday at Air Force Station, Hakimpet, under the aegis of Ministry of Defence, Government of India (GoI).

AVM PK Ghosh SOA, HQ TC IAF inaugurated the seminar, which was organized to provide multiple opportunities, as a second career option, to skilled and experienced defence veterans.

A total of 1241 veterans and 50 corporate houses participated in the employment seminar. The veterans would be gainfully employed in appointments ranging from Senior Supervisors, mid/senior Jevel Managers to Strategic Planners and Project Directors.

The event was beneficial for both, corporate and the veterans. While the veterans got a platform to showcase their technical and administrative prowess acquired during their years in service, the corporate were benefitted by hiring the veterans from a group of experienced, disciplined and trained individuals.