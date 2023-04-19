Hyderabad: Disha-Chord School Building inaugurated for urban deprived children

Disha-Chord School Project Was launched in 2015 with the aim of educating urban deprived children in Kukatpally.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:03 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Hyderabad: Berkadia, a US-Based Multinational Company, has built a permanent DISHA-CHORD School building for the under privileged children which was inaugurated by Berkadia CEO, Justin Wheeler, at Kukatpally on Wednesday.

Madhavaram Krishna Rao, MLA, Mark McCool, President, Berkadia CRE Services, Sudipto Mukherjee, Managing Director, Berkadia India, Suman C. Malladi, Founder and President, CHORD and others were present.

Justin Wheeler said the Our Beloved Disha-Chord School Project Was launched in 2015 with the aim of educating urban deprived children in Kukatpally. “We are excited to announce that Berkadia has built a permanent school for children in Gopal Nagar,” he added.

Suman C. Malladi thanked the generous support of Berkadia CSR Funds and added, “Our team of 75 full-time employees and 500 global volunteers work relentlessly, managing our institutional service centres established across seven districts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.”