T-Hub announces alliance with Berkadia

“By working with T-Hub, we will have access to a wide range of innovative startups that align with our focus areas," said Sudipto Mukherjee of Berkadia India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:37 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Hyderabad: T-Hub, India’s leading innovation ecosystem announced its alliance with Berkadia, a leading commercial real estate company, to foster innovation, growth, and knowledge exchange in the Indian startup ecosystem on Wednesday.

The alliance will be for two years during which Berkadia will actively participate in T-Hub’s membership program. “Through this alliance, we aim to connect our startups with Berkadia’s network and resources, enabling them to collaborate and create new opportunities,” said Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub.

The relationship will build on mentorship, networking, proofs of concept, pitch analysis, design assessments, business reviews, technical discoveries, and market analysis, a press release said. T-Hub’s startups will gain access to Berkadia’s network of startups based on their focus areas, creating opportunities for collaboration and potentially scaling their businesses.

“By working with T-Hub, we will have access to a wide range of innovative startups that align with our focus areas and enable us to stay ahead of the curve in the fast-paced commercial real estate industry,” said Sudipto Mukherjee, Country Head, and Managing Director at Berkadia India.

The program aims to connect at least 40-56 startups with Berkadia and will include sensitization meetings, scouting, screening, evaluating, curated marketing campaigns, outreach, specialized jury members, and pitch day.