Hyderabad: Rash driving by minor, kills teenager at Kukatpally

A teenager died on the spot after the bike he was riding pillion was hit by another bike allegedly driven by a minor boy at Kukatpally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A teenager died on the spot after the bike he was riding pillion was hit by another bike allegedly driven by a minor boy at Kukatpally on Friday morning. The victim was identified as Shaik Ismail (19), a resident of Khaja Nagar in Yellammabanda in Jagadgirigutta.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 2am, when Shaik Ismail was traveling on his friend Mohd.Khalid’s motorcycle with him riding pillion.

They were proceeding from Nampally to Jagadgirigutta and on reaching Sumitra Nagar in Kukatpally, a bike driven by a 17-year-old boy in a rash and negligent manner crashed into Khalid’s bike.

“Due to the impact, Ismail sprung up in the air and fell on a road median injuring his head. He suffered grievous injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” police said.

The Kukatpally police booked a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and are investigating.