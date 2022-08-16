Hyderabad District Athletics Association to conduct selection trials

By Telangana Today

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Athletics Association is going to conduct the U-14, U-16, U-18 and U-20 athletics championships and selections trials for boys and girls at the Artillery Centre Stadium, Golconda, Hyderabad on August 20.

The selected athletes will represent Hyderabad in the upcoming Telangana State Junior Athletics Championships scheduled to be held in Medak on August 24 and 25. Athletes should report at the venue on August 20. Entry fee for participation is Rs 150 per participant. For details, contact B C Bhaskar Reddy on 9849048586.