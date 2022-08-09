Hyderabad: Doctor sentenced to 10 years for sexual assault

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:05 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A local court on Tuesday sentenced a doctor to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment on charges of sexually assaulting a patient on multiple instances at his hospital in Secunderabad six years ago.

The victim had approached Dr B Vijay Bhaskar in May 2016 for treatment for a pulmonary issue and he misbehaved with her. When she questioned him, he said it was part of treatment. The victim left for the United States and returned in September and again went to consult the doctor at his clinic, Bhaskar’s Chest Clinic, in Secunderabad for treatment.

“At the time of checking, the doctor again misbehaved with her and repeated that it was part of treatment. However, another woman who had come to the clinic was also victimized in a similar way by the doctor. The victim, coming to know of the earlier incident, approached the police and a case was booked in 2016,” Gopalapuram Inspector P Sai Eshwar Goud said.

The police invoked Sections 376 and 354 of IPC and after trial, the court sentenced the doctor to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.5,000.