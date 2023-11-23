Hyderabad: Local court sentences five persons to imprisonment in cheating case

The court also imposed fine ranging between Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 to each of them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Hyderabad: A local court on Thursday sentenced five persons to imprisonment for a period ranging from two years to five years in Rs.1.70 crore cheating case reported in 2013. The court also imposed fine ranging between Rs.5,000 to Rs.15,000 to each of them.

The convicted persons are D.Soudha Kumari, A.Anuradha, D.Chandrashekar and C. Chandrakanth.

Taking advantage of the goodwill they had in the locality under the guise of social service, the convicted persons had then collected money from local residents promising to provide low cost independent house in Hyderabad and surroundings. However, after collecting the deposits, they went absconding.

Based on a complaint, the Hyderabad Central Crime Station police booked a case and arrested them.