AP: TDP MLA Vasupalli sentenced to imprisonment

TDP MLA from Visakhapatnam South Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar along with another were sentenced to six months imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs. 5,000 in a property dispute case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:40 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam Party MLA from Visakhapatnam South Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar along with another were sentenced to six months imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs. 5,000 in a property dispute case.

After the II Additional district magistrate M. Venkata Ramana pronounced the verdict on Friday, the MLA who had changed loyalty to the ruling party since long, pleaded that he be imposed only fine as his presence was required to attend on his ailing mother.

However, it was turned down and he was allowed to appeal in high court till which time he could continue on bail.

According to the case record, Bora Ramachandra Reddy had asked his father Bora Tatarao to divide the family property to which the latter refused. Ramachandra Reddy then filed a case in 2004 and withdrew it as he was assured that the property would be shared in the presence of gentlemen. However, when it was not done, he filed a case in 2007 and again the same story was repeated. Upon this, he filed a case once more in 2008 and the court granted status quo.

But his brother Bora Durga Reddy along with Bora Subba Reddy and the MLA demolished the residence of Ramachandra Reddy in violation of the court order that no construction activity or sale of the property should be resorted to during status quo. Durga Reddy even created a fake sale deed that the building was sold to him in 2006 upon which Ramachandra Reddy complained to the police. Enraged by this, in 2008, the rivals attacked Ramachandra Reddy with lethal weapons but he fled to the police control room and followed it up with a case in V town police station.

When Ramachandra Reddy was away to immerse the ashes of his father Tatarao who died in October 2008, in the Godavari river, Durga Reddy broke open the door of his house and demanded Ramachandra Reddy to vacate it. He constantly intimidated him and also snatched away from him gold ornaments worth Rs. 6.5 lakh.

Friday’s court verdict saw the accused no. 1 Durga Reddy, and the MLA Ganesh Kumar who was the accused no. 2 in the case sentenced to six months imprisonment and to pay Rs.5,000 as fine.