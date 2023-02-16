Hyderabad: Drug addicts get high on MDMA

With tight vigil on borders and airports to curb smuggling of foreign drugs into the country, demand for locally-made synthetic drugs is up

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 12:22 AM, Thu - 16 February 23

representational image.

Hyderabad: Following stringent vigil across the borders of the country, international airports, seaports, and other entry points preventing illegal smuggling of foreign drugs, the demand for locally manufactured synthetic drugs is increasing.

There is a surge in demand for Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine (MDMA) also called a club drug in the city and a kilogram of the drug is priced anywhere between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. “It is manufactured in pharmaceutical units illegally. Gangs take companies, which are closed down due to financial issues or other reasons, on lease and manufacture the MDMA drug,” said Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand.

Also Read Cyberabad Police destroy drugs worth Rs 2.5 crore

The drug is supplied by the syndicates to consumers through a network of peddlers. “The local peddlers sell it at Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 for 10 grams. Due to the increase in demand following a crackdown on cocaine, heroin, and other foreign drugs, the demand for locally manufactured synthetic drugs like MDMA increased several folds,” said the official.

The intake of MDMA gives a high and is often used at parties and get-togethers. Those consuming MDMA in pill form are said to feel the effect approximately 30-45 minutes later and it last between three to six hours.

The MDMA is sold at parties and students, IT professionals, engineering students, or hotel employees in certain cases are peddlers. In a majority of cases, the peddlers at an initial stage are themselves, consumers. On getting addicted to drug abuse, they become peddlers to arrange money to buy drugs, police say.

“In Mumbai, it is common to give the MDMA drug to women and later sexually exploit them in parties and social gatherings,” the Hyderabad Police Commissioner said.