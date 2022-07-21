Cyberabad Police destroy drugs worth Rs 2.5 crore

The seized drugs — 5,406 kg marijuana, 10.86 litres hashish/weed oil, 141 kg Alprazolam, 206 g cocaine, 200 g opium and 333 g MDMA — being destroyed in Dundigal.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police on Tuesday destroyed a large quantity of drugs that were seized over the last two years in various police stations in its limits. The seized drugs included 5,406 kilograms of marijuana, 10.86 litres of hashish/weed oil, 141 kg of Alprazolam, 206 grams of cocaine, 200 grams of opium and 333 grams of MDMA.

Out of this, 1338.05 kg of marijauna, 485 ml of weed oil and 11 grams of cocaine, together worth about Rs 2.5 crore, which were seized from eight different police stations limits were destroyed by incineration at the Hyderabad Waste Management Project in Dundigal.