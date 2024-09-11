| Hyderabad Drunk Motorist Attempts To Immolate Himself After Being Caught In Shamshabad

11 September 2024

Hyderabad: A biker, who was allegedly drunk, self-immolated after being caught during a drunken drive test at the Tondupally toll plaza in Shamshabad on city outskirts on Tuesday night.

The man, identified as Shiva Kumar from Mailardevpally who has a previous criminal record, was riding a motorcycle and tested positive for alcohol during the special drive against drunken driving by the traffic cops. He had recorded a 157 BAC.

Police said Shiva was instructed to arrange somebody to drive him back to home. However, he picked up an argument with the traffic cops and left, only to return later and set himself on fire.

The police personnel present at the spot rescued him and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

The Shamshabad police have booked a case against Shiva for obstructing public servants from performing their duties and for attempting to die by suicide.