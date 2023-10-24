Hyderabad: EC lays special focus on youngsters, to ensure every person cast their vote

This election, first-time voters will be handling at least one polling station in each of the 15 constituencies in the Hyderabad district

Hyderabad: Under the Election Commission’s campaign to engage all eligible voters, special emphasis is being laid on ensuring that youngsters in Hyderabad register to vote. Along with conducting awareness sessions at educational institutions, youngsters are also being engaged in poll activity.

This election, first-time voters will be handling at least one polling station in each of the 15 constituencies in the Hyderabad district. Apart from that, many are also volunteering with the Election Commission and handling the ‘Re-check your vote’ stalls put up across the city.

Further, District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Rose at a sector officers training session informed that this time, new voter-related information will be pasted in the form of stickers to every house.

With the final electoral roll scheduled to be published 10 days before the last date of nomination, October 10 will be the final date for voters to register or make corrections. Citizens can apply through the Voter Helpline App, the CEO Telangana website, by calling the 1950 toll-free helpline, or offline at MeeSeva centers.

One can avail of various services like applying for a voter identity card, amendments to voter card, getting details of Assembly Constituency and Parliamentary Constituency, contact details of Booth Level Officer, Electoral Registration Officer, and others.

