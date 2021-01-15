Hyderabad: Efforts on to trace missing woman

The woman N Upendra (40), who stays with her husband N Siddulu and her children, went missing on Wednesday allegedly after an argument with her husband over a family issue

Hyderabad: The Amberpet police are making efforts to trace the woman who went missing from her house at DD Colony in Amberpet three days ago.

The woman N Upendra (40), who stays with her husband N Siddulu and her children, went missing on Wednesday allegedly after an argument with her husband over a family issue. Police suspect, she was depressed over family issues and left the house on her own.

Following a complaint from her husband, a case was booked and the CCTV footage in the surroundings is being examined.

