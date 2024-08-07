Hyderabad: Efforts to save snakes intensify ahead of Nag Panchami festival

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 August 2024, 05:40 PM

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA) is preparing to rescue and treat snakes harmed during the Nag Panchami festival, which falls on Friday.

Soudharm Bhandari, GHSPCA Coordinator, said: “Since 2005, we have rescued 4,746 snakes during the festival. Many snakes, primarily cobras, are captured by snake charmers months in advance, subjected to cruelty, and offered milk, which is not part of their natural diet. This often results in the death of the snakes.”

The GHSPCA, in collaboration with the Forest Department and other organizations, will conduct raids and rescues across the city. He added that the number of snake rescues has significantly decreased, from over 200 to just 10 in 2023, due to these efforts.

Rescue operations began on July 30 this year, with one snake already rescued. The GHSPCA will continue operations until the festival ends.