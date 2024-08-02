Hyderabad: EFLU VC exhorts students to embrace new opportunities

The vice-principal of EFLU addressed the newly joined students in the orientation programme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 08:04 PM

Hyderabad: English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Surabhi Bharati exhorted newly joined students to embrace new opportunities by being curious and never stop growing and dreaming big.

Addressing an orientation programme for the newly enrolled students of the PG and teaching training programmes on Friday, the VC highlighting vibrant academic community on campus said the varsity believes in diversity, inclusivity, and respect for all members of the community. The teachers at the EFLU would always encourage students and shape their learning by promoting curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking, the VC said.

A large number of newly joined students and senior academic administrators including Prof. T. Samson, Prof. M. Hari Prasad, Prof. Shyamrao Rathode, and Prof. Shruti Sircar were among others who attended the event.