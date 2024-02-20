| Hyderabad Eight Employees Of Rental Car Company Held For Thrashing Ex Employees

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 11:19 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: As many as eight employees belonging to the Long Drive Cars Company have been arrested by the Medipally police on charges of forcefully confining and thrashing ex-employees.

The eight persons were accused of physically assaulting 20 youngsters, including females, by locking them up in a room and subjecting them to physical torture on February 14.

According to the police, Director of Long Drive Cars along with his followers thrashed former employees despite their resignation.

The company’s management team harassed and beat up the employees for allegedly resigning from the company and taking up jobs elsewhere.

The Medipalliy police registered a case under the SC, ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act on K Hardeep Reddy, the director of the company, who is still absconding.