Hyderabad: Police arrest suspect in Yasin Baig murder case

On Tuesday, the Jeedimetla police successfully cracked the case involving the murder of 45-year-old Yasin Baig, who was fatally attacked on February 9 in Subhash Nagar, Jeedimetla.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 February 2024, 10:13 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Jeedimetla police have solved the murder case of 45-year-old individual and arrested one person in connection with the murder on Tuesday.

The victim, Yasin Baig was killed on February 9 at Subhash Nagar, Jeedimetla, The police arrested Pheku Khan (35), from Quthbullapur for Yasin’s murder.

Police said Yasin Baig and Pheku Khan, who were under the influence of alcohol, had a heated argument, which eventually led Khan to attack Yasin killing him on the spot. After the murder, the suspect fled to West Bengal.

However, the police were able to track him down in Kolkata as part of their investigation and arrest him. Both the victim and suspect have criminal history, police said.