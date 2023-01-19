Hyderabad: Man dies after bike hits police vehicle at Shamshabad

The victim Kethavath Akash (25) a resident of Alijapur Thanda Nawabpet mandal Mahabubnagar district was driving a motorcycle when he allegedly rammed into a police vehicle that was taking a turn at Golloor cross road Shamshabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:05 AM, Thu - 19 January 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A man died after the bike he was driving hit a police vehicle at Shamshabad on Wednesday night.

“The police vehicle driver was taking a turn towards Burjaguda Thanda road when the Akash rammed his bike into it. He fell down on the road and sustained injuries and died on way to hospital. His friend Shiva escaped with injuries,” said Shamshabad police.

Case is registered and investigation going on.