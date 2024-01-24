Watch: Woman student injured after constable pulls her by hair in Hyderabad

The woman student, who was protesting against allotment of university land for construction of High Court, was chased by two women constables and caught her by hair following which she fell on the ground

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman student suffered injuries after falling on the road when two scooter borne woman constables pulled her by hair at Agricultural University Rajendarnagar.

The students of the university are on an agitation against the allotment of university land for construction of Telangana High Court. During the agitation, a woman student reportedly associated with the Akhila Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was chased by two women constables on a scooter and the pillion riding cop caught the student by hair following which she fell on the ground.

Student leaders from the agricultural university stated that the girl suffered injuries on her hands and legs. The woman constable who was driving the scooter was not wearing a helmet either.

The video clip of the incident went viral on social media platforms drawing wide spread condemnation and what netizens labelled as “unprofessional behaviour” of police personnel. The higher officers ordered an enquiry soon after the video clip surfaced.