Sri Ram Navami procession: Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad on Thursday

The Sri Ram Navami procession will start from Hyderabad's Seetarambagh temple at 9 am and culminate around 7 pm at Hanuman Vyamshala grounds, Koti

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:14 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police announced traffic restrictions in view of Sri Ram Navami procession on Thursday in the city.

The procession will start from Seetarambagh temple at 9 am and culminate around 7 p.m at Hanuman Vyamshala grounds, Koti.

The procession will traverse through Bhoiguda Kaman, Mangalhat police station road, Jali Hanuman, Dhoolpet Puranapul Road, Gandhi Statue, Jumerath Bazaar, Begum Bazaar Chatri, Siddiamber Bazaar, Shankar Sher Hotel, Gowliguda Chaman, Putlibowli crossroads, Koti and Sultan Bazaar will culminate at Hanuman Vyamshala.

The traffic on the procession route will be diverted when the procession passes through the designated route. The traffic police advised motorists to take alternate routes to reach their destinations.

