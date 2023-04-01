Hyderabad: Elaborate security arrangements for IPL matches at Uppal stadium

Rachakonda CP DS Chauhan said that around 1,500 policemen drawn from various wings of Telangana police would be deployed as part of the security arrangements

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:28 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Hyderabad: Elaborate security arrangements are being made by the Rachakonda police for the TATA IPL 2023 matches to be held from April 2 to May 18 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan on Saturday said that around 1,500 policemen drawn from various wings of Telangana police would be deployed as part of the security arrangements. The security will be amplified with 340 surveillance cameras and anti-sabotage checks.

“A joint command and control room is set up to monitor all the CCTV footages for taking immediate action when needed. Anti-sabotage checks will be conducted uninterrupted till the completion of each match,” said Chauhan.

As part of the security arrangements, She Teams would be deployed to check stalking and harassment of women. To meet any contingency, ambulances and fire tenders are to be kept at the stadium. Armed policemen will be deployed at strategic locations in and around the stadium, he said.

For day matches, the stadium gates would be opened three hours before the match and for night matches, they would be opened at 4.30 pm. The police also announced restriction on carrying certain items in the stadium during the match.

Items not allowed:

* Laptops

* Water bottles

* Cameras

* Cigarettes

* Electronic items

* Match box / lighters

* Sharp metal / plastic objects

* Binoculars

* Writing pens

* Batteries

* Helmets

* Perfumes

* Bags

* Outside eatables.