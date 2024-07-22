Hyderabad: Elderly man dies after uprooted tree falls on him at Shamsheergunj

The victim Mohd Saleh (65), a resident of Chandulal Baradari was going on a scooter on the Shamsheergunj road when old big tree, which is over two-decades old, all of a sudden got uprooted and fell on the busy road

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 July 2024, 06:51 PM

Hyderabad: An elderly person was killed and a few others were injured when a tree fell on the road at Shamsheergunj in old city on Monday afternoon. Three vehicles were damaged in the incident.

According to the police, the victim Mohd Saleh (65), a resident of Chandulal Baradari was going on a scooter on the Shamsheergunj road when old big tree, which is over two-decades old, all of a sudden got uprooted and fell on the busy road at around 2 pm on Monday.

“The big tree fell on Saleh while he was walking on the road. He sustained injuries and got trapped under the tree. The local people and police rescued him and shifted to hospital where he died,” said an official of Shahalibanda police station.

A few pedestrians who were walking on the road and three persons who were in an auto rickshaw and a scooter came under the tree.

On noticing it, the local people rushed to rescue and pulled all of them out. The police alerted the GHMC officials and a team of woodcutters arrived to cut down the branches. The incident caused heavy traffic jam on the busy Falaknuma to Charminar road.

Following the incident the people demanded the GHMC immediately take up a survey of all the trees located on the stretch and take steps to cut down or translocate the trees that have weak foundation.