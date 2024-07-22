Watch: Old tree uproots at Shamsheergunj in Hyderabad, 10 injured

According to the police, old big tree, which is over two-decades old, all of a sudden got uprooted and fell on the busy road at around 2 pm on Monday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 July 2024, 06:27 PM

Hyderabad: At least 10 persons sustained injuries when a tree fell on the road at Shamsheergunj in old city on Monday afternoon. Three vehicles were damaged in the incident.

According to the police, old big tree, which is over two-decades old, all of a sudden got uprooted and fell on the busy road at around 2 pm on Monday. A few pedestrians who were walking on the road and three persons who were in an auto rickshaw and a scooter came under the tree.

On noticing it, the local people rushed to rescue and pulled all of them out. Two persons who required hospitalization were shifted to a local hospital in an auto rickshaw and ambulance.

The police alerted the GHMC officials and a team of woodcutters arrived to cut down the branches. The incident caused heavy traffic jam on the busy Falaknuma to Charminar road.