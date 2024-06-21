Hyderabad: Emergency pumping at Yellampally resumes after eight years

Hyderabad: As a precautionary measure, emergency pumping has begun at the Yellampally project after a gap of eight years. HMWS & SB managing director (MD) Sudarshan Reddy on Thursday inspected the works at Murmur.

A total of 20 pumps have been installed, out of which seven are being used as of now. The remaining will also be used according to the requirement. According to a press statement, 168 million gallons per day (MGD) will be transferred to the city through the Godavari scheme.

“There was no flood from the upper Kaddam project as the rainfall was low. As a result, the water level in the Yellampally project started to decrease gradually. If this continues like this, there will be problems in the water supply. That is why, before such problems occur, water is being lifted through emergency pumping as a precautionary measure,” read the statement.

Madhapur, Kondapur, Gachibowli, Hi-tech City, Lingampally, Miyapur, Chandanagar, Kukatpally, KPHB, Quthbullapur, Alwal, Malkajgiri and nearby areas will receive water through this.