Nirmal’s ZPSS Maskapur stands out in providing quality education

As many as 113 students studying at Maskapur Zilla Parishad Secondary School (ZPSS) were qualified to get the scholarship from 2018 to 2024

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 27 June 2024, 12:34 PM

Students who cracked NMM scholarships in 2023-24 academic year pose for a group photograph along with their teachers and headmaster at ZPSS Maskapur in Khanapur mandal.

Nirmal: A government school at remote Maskapur village in Khanapur mandal is setting an example to other schools and surpassing its own benchmarks by providing outstanding quality of education to its pupils as indicated by its excellence performance in National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) and many other tests.

As many as 113 students studying at Maskapur Zilla Parishad Secondary School (ZPSS) were qualified to get the scholarship from 2018 to 2024. The school stood top in registering highest scholarships in the district for six times in a row between 2019 and 2024 and was topper in the state for bagging 24 scholarships in 2021, reflecting the quality of education offered by the school.

Also Read Nirmal’s ZPSS Maskapur stands out in providing quality education

Twenty-one students from the school got seats at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) or IIIT-Basar for faring well in SSC. M Siddharth and B Varshith of the school achieved first and second positions in the district in a social studies talent test in 2023. Siddharth won Rs 1 lakh by emerging victorious in ‘Meelo Evaru Lakshadikari’, a district level competition held by Thanneru Venkat Rao, an educationist from Nirmal in 2022.

Jaswanth, a student belonging to the school topped the district by excelling in the Mathematical Olympiad in 2022. Pupils from the school shine in the INSPIRE Manek science exhibition, science fairs and Chekumuki talent test held in recent times. The school registered a pass percentage of 98.4 in results of Class X in 2024 and 100 percent in 2023. A total of 124 Grade X students passed all the subjects as against the total of 126 pupils.

“Teachers walk an extra mile to impart various subjects. They create an environment that makes learning a joy for students. Similarly, parents extend support in molding the students,” headmaster, Erri Narender Reddy told ‘Telangana Today.’

Highest enrollments in the district

Considering the highest scholarships and impeccable academic performance of the students, many parents are coming forward to join their children at the school. As a result, the school is seeing the highest enrollments of students in the district. It now has a strength of 750 students as against 730 in 2023. To generate admissions, the teachers distributed pamphlets highlighting the scholarships and academic performance of the students

District Educational Officer (DEO) A Ravinder Reddy remarked that Maskapur ZPSS school was one of the best schools in the district in offering quality education to students. It had become a role model to other schools in cracking NMM scholarships and seats at RGUKT-Basar, he stated.