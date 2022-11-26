Hyderabad: Encroachments removed in acre of land in Nizampet

The land is part of 32 acres allotted to Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists MAC Housing Society.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:04 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Hyderabad: Special teams comprising officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Medchal-Ranga Reddy district revenue authorities on Saturday removed encroachments in about an acre in land in Nizampet.

The Survey No. 332 in Nizampet is government land and in the year 2003, a stone crushing unit was given mining lease for 15 years. Later, due to the stringent environment laws, the government cancelled mining leases and stone crushing units in the residential areas.

Also Read Green drive for more lung space in Hyderabad

However, the crushing unit encroached about one acre land and raised unauthorised construction in this land site at Nizampet. Though the Telangana High Court asked the encroacher to inform the court how much time he needed to relocate the sheds built in government land, the court order was ignored and encroachments continued to remain.

