Hyderabad: Environmental Theme Park to come up in Kukatpally

The permaculture approach adopted by GHMC is a unique feature that makes the park different from other lung spaces in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:22 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Hyderabad: An educative and informative ‘Environmental Theme Park’, being designed and developed with the intention encouraging people to be sensitive towards nature, is coming up in Asbestos Colony, Kukatpally zone.

The permaculture approach adopted by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is a unique feature that makes the park different from other lung spaces in the city.

Permaculture is a self-sustainable agricultural ecosystem that doesn’t need any input from human beings. Officials are planning to invite students from schools and colleges for field trips to this park and spread awareness on the concept of self-sufficient ecosystems. The theme park also displays a few waste disposal techniques with informative boards, documentaries, and working models on sustainable agriculture.

The park has rainwater harvesting to raise the groundwater table, an organic waste converter for converting wet waste into manure and an incinerator for scientific disposal of sanitary napkins and diapers.

The other features of the park include a shredder to reduce the volume of waste, a pyrolysis model to convert multi-layered plastic/dead plastic into diesel and a ‘Vayu Jal’ machine that converts humidity in the air into drinkable water.